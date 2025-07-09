They Took My Job. They Won’t Take My Voice.

Help Me Rebuild — A Private Fight for What I Believe In

I never imagined I would find myself here.

After losing my job because of my deeply held conservative beliefs, I’ve been forced to make an incredibly difficult choice: stay silent and walk away from what I believe is right, or take a leap of faith and build something of my own.

I’ve chosen the latter.

I’m currently working to launch a conservative, independent business dedicated to speaking openly about the issues facing our country, asking difficult questions, challenging narratives, and bringing attention to the things I believe deserve to be exposed. I want to create a platform where people can have honest conversations without fear of losing their livelihoods simply because they hold an unpopular opinion.

For personal and professional reasons, I’m keeping my identity private at this time. There is still a tremendous amount of shame and fear surrounding what happened to me, and I’m not yet ready to put my name and face publicly behind this story. But being anonymous doesn’t make this fight any less real.

I’m asking for help raising $50,000 to keep me financially afloat while I make this transition and build the foundation for this new venture. Your support will help cover basic living expenses and the costs associated with getting the business off the ground while I work toward becoming financially independent again.

If you believe people should be able to speak their minds, pursue their convictions, and build something meaningful without being punished for their beliefs, I’m asking you to stand with me.

Whether you can contribute $10, $50, $500, or simply share this campaign, every bit of support brings me one step closer to turning a difficult chapter into a new beginning.

I lost my job because I refused to abandon what I believe.

Now I’m building something of my own.