Isla Vista Worship School

“Where is your faith?” He asked His disciples. In fear and amazement they asked one another, “Who is this? He commands even the winds and the waves, and they obey Him.” - Luke 8:25

At 7 years old I could have never imagined that the Lord would one day use me, of all people, to not only sing His songs but write them. Even now at 20, its hard for me to understand how such a thing is possible, but still He continues to amaze me everyday. Over the past several months I have fought with the notion that God’s plans for me could ever involve being chosen to go to a worship school in California, of all places.

Something I wish I had known sooner, was that there is nothing we can do to change God’s plans for us.

November 13th, 2024

Amidst a moment of private worship in my room, I felt compelled to drop everything, go to my computer and google the meaning of worship. What I didn’t expect was that the google definition of worship really wasn’t the grand discovery of that search. What really mattered was just under the definition, a link to a worship school in Isla Vista, California. So I clicked it, and my immediate response... “nope, not me”.

Thankfully it didn't take long for me to give it a second thought. But still I doubted, so I gave God a choice. I asked that if He wanted me to go to give me a song. No new song = no worship school. Simple enough, I thought.

I look back now and laugh. Who was I to give God... options. Yikes. Not my best moment I’ll admit. It didn’t help that at that time had convinced myself that I was just simply not a fit candidate for one of God’s extravagant plans. I had convinced myself that the farthest place God would ever send me was a 30 minute drive out of Windsor.

Its hard to say that I’ve ever been this honoured to be proven wrong.

I doubted. I asked. He answered. He gave me a song that night.

Who am I to not obey the God that even the wind and the waves obey.

This song was the song I used just a couple months later in my application. And it was with this song that I got accepted.

I’m undeserving. But still He chose me.

I will be like the wind and the waves and I will go with full faith in the God I walk with.

I am beyond excited to share all that He will do in the 6 days that I'll be in California.

My story is just one more testament of His goodness.

And praise Jesus that my story is not done yet, I pray that whoever reads this is encouraged to step out of the boat. Even amidst the storm. It may feel like Jesus is taking a nap but He never stops working!

If you feel led to pray, encourage or support me in any way this is what this site is for!

I would love to hear about how God is moving in your life.

Our testimony is one of the weapons God has given us to fight whatever comes our way (Revelation 12:11) and I hope to bring with with me to California all of these testimonies so I may encourage and be encouraged by the miraculous work and unconditional love we have received through Christ.