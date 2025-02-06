Call on the village

Sadly, 1 in 2 women report being victimized by an intimate partner at some point in their lives. Today one of those women is someone very dear to me, my sister in law and best friend since the 4th grade, Andrea. Andrea recently became a single mother of 3 after her husband filed for divorce when she was awarded a temporary protection from abuse order due to his abusive and unpredictable behavior throughout their marriage. Today I am asking our village to support Andrea and her three children so that they may be able to continue to thrive in the home and community that Andrea has worked tirelessly to build for them for the past 7 years.

Less than 2 weeks after he filed for divorce, Andrea's husband had his lawyer contact her about listing their home for sale. The upheaval that displacing Andrea and her children will cause them in the midst of navigating a divorce is unthinkable. It is hard to imagine any father would prioritize profit over the stability and security of his own children and yet, that seems to be the very situation that Andrea and her children are facing. There is hope that Andrea may be able to buy her husband out of the equity so that they can remain in the home. However this is a steep climb due to the overinflated housing market in addition to her husband's gambling habits and periods of unemployment that cost tens of thousands of dollars leading to depleted savings. At this time Andrea most needs our support to retain legal counsel in order to protect her and her children from further financial abuse, harm and displacement.

As a tactic of abuse Andrea's husband threatened to sell the house multiple times when she advocated for a peaceful and amicable separation. He claimed he would take the house and displace her and the children as a "consequence" of Andrea leaving the marriage. This threat was particularly harmful to Andrea as she is the primary caregiver of their 7 year old autistic daughter, 5 year old son who has selective mutism and 2 year old daughter. While juggling work around her spouse's schedule Andrea spent the past 7 years building a strong support network for her children to thrive in their school and neighborhood communities.

As a mother, Andrea advocated diligently for her children. When it became apparent that their children had unique and special needs her husband denied them. Her husband refused to accept their daughter's Autism diagnosis and even required that she not share her diagnosis with anyone. Andrea was vigilant to implement consistency, routine, and therapeutic interventions in the face of opposition from her spouse. She alone ensured her children would have opportunities to thrive. Andrea shared recently that she believes her daughter's autism is a gift, and that she is grateful that she gets to experience how her daughter sees the world.

As a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Andrea has dedicated her life to helping individuals in crisis find stability and hope in recovery. Her commitment to helping the mental health community access opportunities for healing and change has remained constant as she endured years of torment and anguish at the hands of her husband.

As her village, I ask that we come together to create opportunities for hope and healing for Andrea and her three beautiful children so that the cycle of abuse for them stops here and now.