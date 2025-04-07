Help Austin Launch His College Career

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $685
Campaign funds will be received by Austin Stephens
I am incredibly excited to study mechanical engineering at Oregon State University to follow my dreams of building and engineering spacecraft and potentially working for NASA or SpaceX. Living in Texas for the past four years, I have developed a passion for outer space and rockets. After spending countless hours capturing the night sky with my telescope, I realized how vast the universe is and the potential to help humans see and do things beyond imagination. Every project I have taken on has brought me closer to a future in engineering, from designing and 3D printing parts to creating 3D animations and renderings. By contributing to this page you are not only helping me pay for college but helping me follow my dreams. Thank you for your support!
We are excited for you, Austin! Dream big and work hard! We love you!
Congratulations Austin!! I had dreams of being an astronaut when I was young....praying your NASA dreams come true for you. God's blessings and hand on your life and journey!
Austin It was so nice to meet you at the wedding in Waco. I am so excited about your plan for college and want to support you. Have a great summer. Great uncle John
Congratulations, Austin, on your high school graduation! We look forward to hearing about your educational journey at OSU! The Howard family
Congratulations Austin! Best wishes from The Edens
We are praying blessings over this next season of life and have no doubt God will use your gifting and talents to have a big impact on others! We love you…congratulations, Tin!
Congratulations Austin! You’ll do great. It’s be a pleasure getting to see all the various things you’ve accomplished in your short time here in Austin, though it may have felt like an eternity!. We’ll miss you and your wonderful family! Rock On! Love, John, Kris, Simon & Simone
Congratulations! We believe in you! Have fun in college!
