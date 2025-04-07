Help Austin Launch His College Career

I am incredibly excited to study mechanical engineering at Oregon State University to follow my dreams of building and engineering spacecraft and potentially working for NASA or SpaceX. Living in Texas for the past four years, I have developed a passion for outer space and rockets. After spending countless hours capturing the night sky with my telescope, I realized how vast the universe is and the potential to help humans see and do things beyond imagination. Every project I have taken on has brought me closer to a future in engineering, from designing and 3D printing parts to creating 3D animations and renderings. By contributing to this page you are not only helping me pay for college but helping me follow my dreams. Thank you for your support!



