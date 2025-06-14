Welcome to The Table

There’s something sacred about a table. It's where stories are shared, hearts are opened, and lives are changed. For years, I’ve dreamed of creating a space where women of all backgrounds could gather, where the lonely are seen, the overwhelmed find rest, and the seeker encounters the transforming presence of Jesus.

That dream is becoming reality through The Table, a nonprofit gathering space designed to foster community, storytelling, and spiritual growth in a setting that feels like home. Picture cozy furniture, warm lighting, a handcrafted coffee bar, a prayer wall filled with names and answered prayers, and most importantly people sitting together, breaking bread, and sharing their lives.

But before this dream can fully come to life, we need your help.

We’re launching a crowdfunding campaign to raise the funds needed for renovation, furnishings, and our very first season of ministry. Our total start-up goal covers essential updates like paint and flooring, gathering supplies like tables and chairs, and practical expenses like utilities, insurance, and the cost of hosting our first community events.

Your gift, whether $25 or $2,500, will help transform a former church building into a vibrant, hope-filled space where faith is stirred, friendships are born, and stories are redeemed. Every dollar brings us one step closer to opening the doors and welcoming women into a life-giving, Christ-centered community.

Would you consider being part of this story?

When you give to The Table, you’re helping us set a place for every soul who needs to know she belongs.