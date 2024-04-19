The Superstition Mountains and the Ship

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $575
This campaign is to enable me to visit the Superstition Mountains in Arizona this year again in order to continue with the archaeological and historical work I have been doing on a site at Fish Creek Canyon. It covers air travel, accommodation at an AirBnB and local travel costs.
Because the Rand is so weak, even just a few dollars goes a very long way! All contributions gratefully received.
Godspeed Paul.
