Supporting Kingdom Kids who need to go to camp!





🌱 Campaign Story: A Safe & Joyful Summer for Diana and Noah

My Kingdom Kids—Diana (13) and Noah (11)—deserve a safe, joy-filled summer. Noah lives with autism and several other disabilities that make staying home without supervision unsafe for both him and his sister. My dream is to send them to a Christian-based sleepaway camp where they can be kids—safe, supported, and surrounded by faith.

Thanks to God’s provision, I now have a car! 🙌🏽 After a long season of uncertainty, this was an answered prayer. But with the blessing comes new responsibility: the car note is now part of our monthly rhythm, and I’m committed to keeping our household steady and strong. I’m working full time, but child care costs push us to the edge.

Sending Diana and Noah to camp isn’t just a summer wish—it’s a key part of our family’s stability. It allows me to work, cover essential bills (including that car note), and continue building toward a better future.

🙏🏽 **Will You Help Us Make This Summer Safe and Joyful?

Your gift sends Diana and Noah to a camp where they can be kids—safe, supported, and smiling. It also gives me the chance to work, cover our bills, and stay steady through this season.

💖 Every dollar matters. Every prayer counts.

Let’s make this miracle happen—together. We really need your help and we are calling on the God of Miracles.