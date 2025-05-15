South African White Hopeful Refugee Family

Our Story

We are the Hopeful Resettlement Family: G (M38), S (F33), and our beloved sons, R (M9) and J (M5). As proud South Africans, raised in both Afrikaans and English traditions, we’ve built our lives on faith, hard work, and love for our family. I have dedicated 15 years to occupational health, safety, and environmental management in construction and mining, ensuring workers’ well-being and company legal compliance. S, an entrepreneurial spirit, has run a home-based business in design, fabrication, and catering, with a background in restaurant management. Together, we strive to give our boys a life filled with opportunity and joy.

But South Africa is no longer the home we once knew. Discriminatory laws make it nearly impossible for us, as part of the white minority, to secure stable employment or own property without fear of government seizure. Worse, the constant threat of violent crime, brutal cases of rape, torture, and murder looms over us daily. Our sons can’t play outside without supervision. They can’t ride their bicycles beyond our yard or join sports and social activities freely, as we live with the justified fear that they could become another statistic among missing children. Despite our efforts to create joyful family moments, our boys are missing out on the carefree childhood they deserve.

As a white minority family renting on a remote farm in South Africa (Safe and secure rentals are not readily available and are usually over priced), we live in constant fear that shatters our peace. Every day, I leave for work my heart heavy with dread that something horrific could happen to S and our boys while I’m at work. The slightest sound in the night, a creak, a rustle or a bump sends us into utter panic, gripped by the terror of a violent attack. Stories of brutal crimes, home invasions, assaults, and worse, haunt us, knowing our isolated home makes us vulnerable. This relentless stress steals our sleep and joy, driving our dream of a safe haven in the U.S. where our family can finally live without fear.

The government’s policies don’t uplift the disadvantaged, they seem designed to push families like ours into poverty, punishing us for our race despite our hard work and drive. We dream of a future where our skills and determination matter, where our children can grow up safe and free.

Our Journey to the USA

We’ve applied for the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for Afrikaners, praying our names are called soon. I have been tirelessly applying for U.S. jobs to secure a sponsored visa, leveraging my expertise in health and safety, but the process is slow and uncertain. While we await processing, we’re reaching out to you, kind-hearted supporters, to help us prepare for the journey ahead.

Why We Need Your Support

We are deeply grateful for the U.S. government’s support under the 2025 executive order, which will cover essential costs for our first 90 days in the U.S., including a travel loan for the initial flights (which in some cases would need to be paid back), temporary housing, food and the basic household items, should our refugee application be approved. This assistance is a vital stepping stone, but it’s limited to the initial period and may not address all our needs as we work toward self-sufficiency.

South Africa’s weak economy and unfavorable exchange rates mean that even selling everything we own leaves us short of the funds needed to build a secure future. We’re launching this campaign to raise funds to cover additional expenses and ensure a smooth transition to life in the U.S. Your generosity will help us establish stability, pursue opportunities, and contribute to our new community with the same dedication we’ve shown here.

How Your Donations Will Be Used:

Your contributions will help us raise the funds to cover critical expenses beyond the U.S. government’s initial 90-day support, which from what we have learnt and heard provides the bare essentials like basic housing and food supplies. While we expect to secure employment quickly and stand on our own feet, we want to be prepared for a smooth transition upon arrival and until we’re fully stable. Every dollar will support our family’s journey, ensuring we can thrive in our new home. Here’s how we’ll use the funds:

Professional Certifications & Training: To certify qualifications to meet U.S. OSHA standards and attend additional courses to align with the U.S. Employment Requirements.

Children’s Needs: Possible school supplies, clothing, and extracurricular activities to help R and J settle into their new community and enjoy a carefree childhood.

Transportation: Local travel costs, such as bus fares or car rentals for job interviews and school commutes, during and after the initial 90 days as well as the repayment of the travel loan if required.

Emergency Savings: A safety net for unforeseen expenses, like medical emergencies or delays in employment, to avoid financial stress.

Living Expenses: To support rent, utilities, and groceries during after the 90-day period, bridging the gap until we’re earning steady incomes.

Our Promise to You

Your support is more than a donation, it’s a lifeline that restores our hope. We commit to providing regular updates on our application progress and how your contributions are shaping our future. Once we are employed and financially stable in the U.S., we will remove this fundraiser, as our goal is to stand on our own feet and give back to our new community. With your help, we envision a future where R and J can thrive in a safe, welcoming environment. We’ll honor your generosity by working tirelessly to build a life of purpose in the U.S.

A Heartfelt Thank You

Leaving South Africa is heartbreaking, but we hold fast to our dream of a brighter future for our family. With your support and God’s grace, we can give our boys the life they deserve, a life free from fear and full of possibility and where we can rebuild with hope and purpose. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to that dream. Thank you for believing in our family and for being part of our journey. We’d love to share more of our journey with you and keep you updated on our progress. Please feel free to reach out at therefugeefamily@gmail.com, we’re eager to connect with the generous souls who make this dream possible.

We know our story may spark varied perspectives, and we welcome open-hearted dialogue. Please join us in focusing on hope and compassion as we navigate this challenging path together. With your kindness and God’s grace, we’re one step closer to a new beginning. Thank you for being part of our family’s story.

With deep gratitude,

G, S, R and J