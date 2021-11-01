Campaign Image

Advancing the Kingdom of God

Monthly Goal:

 USD $10,000

Total Raised:

 USD $777

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Lewis Rountree III

Campaign funds will be received by Lewis Rountree III

Advancing the Kingdom of God

Our mission is to encourage born again believers to grow deeper in their understanding of the Word of God. To mature into the likeness of Jesus Christ and be a change agent in their sphere of spiritual influence.
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 522.00 USD
2 years ago

God bless you mightily. He is your provider and your protector.

One of God’s peculiar people
$ 50.00 USD
3 years ago

Thank you for sharing God’s word with us and always being there to encourage and guide us. Love you, brother in Christ!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
3 years ago

God Bless you & your faithful service to Jesus. May He continue to multiply His work in & through you. You’re a faithful steward of “the greater works”—leading people with the love of Jesus Christ.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo