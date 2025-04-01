Support For The Ramage Crew

As many of you know, life's a roller coaster! In January of 2024, Robert's health started to decline, and after almost 18 months of countless doctor visits, referrals, and endless imaging and testing we finally have *some* answers/ insight as to what is going on in his body/ causing his pain.

With all of Rob's injuries from football, he's always had chronic pain, but when the pain became debilitating and he could no longer function in our daily lives, we knew something else was going on. It has taken nearly a year and a half just to get a diagnosis (and it will take another 3-6 months to start trying any sort of treatment here in the US). In February, after a biopsy, Robert was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that is causing severe inflammation throughout his body and leading to extreme pain and fatigue.

At 35, it is a struggle for him to make it through the day, yet alone be the man, father, and husband he strives to be.

Our medical system has been another complete nightmare in this journey, and has not only failed us, but every American citizen.

We've felt very convicted since the beginning of this journey that regardless of the diagnosis, the only thing going to help and bring long term healing for Robert would be Stem Cell Therapy, but we've run into a few issues with this. Unfortunately, stem cells and other regenerative medicines and treatment are not approved in the U.S. *because God forbid we actually use medicines that HEAL people*. This means the treatment he needs is not covered by insurance and would require him to leave the country. The cost of living and raising 5 young kids these days is not cheap, and we just simply have not had the means to send him for the treatment he desperately needs.

Our family, friends, and community have rallied around us, and have truly been so supportive during this season, we are forever grateful to all of you. Your prayers, support, understanding, compassion... the list goes on and on-- we couldn't do any of this without you, our people. It feels super weird (and humbling) to ask you all to give, but we know the Lord is faithful, and so many of you have asked how to help (this is just one way). We've gotten multiple evaluations and quotes for specialized treatment for Robert, and everything raised here will go directly towards the cost of his Stem Cell Treatment (travel out of the country, treatment, recovery).

With deep love and gratitude,

The Ramage Crew