Supporting The Pettinato Family

Jack Martin, our beautiful boy, was born on March 28th, 2025. He came quietly into the world and his quiet strength continued to astound us as the days went on. Baby Jack's heart was working very hard to keep up with his little body, he was so brave while the doctors and his mama and daddy did everything they could to help him stay here with us a little longer. After six beautiful days together, Jack went to his Heavenly home with Jesus where he was met by his Papa Dale, Grandpa Jack, Aunt Kathy and doggy Sadie.

Jared and Kristen continue to give everything they can to their family, taking as much time as they can to celebrate Jack's life and make sure their daughter, Nora, knows just how much she is loved and what a special little girl she is. There will be many uphill battles including hospital fees, funerals expenses, and life's daily responsibilities. As their family and friends, we are doing everything we can to support them through this journey. Providing love and comfort, as well as acts of service and financial aid. We would love to give others the opportunity to do the same. If you feel led to support their family, please consider contributing a monetary gift.



