A Faith Based Feature Film THE PASTORESS

In 2018, after countless debates with my father-in-law, I surrendered myself to Jesus. By His grace, I was saved, born again, and my life was forever changed.

Movies are powerful. They shape our hearts, beliefs, and choices: drawing us closer to God or pulling us away. The enemy has misused storytelling to plant darkness into our heart so subtly, we often don't even notice its pull. Storytelling used to be my way of chasing dreams, self satisfaction, but now? It’s my calling to use stories to reflect God’s boundless love and glory, and touch hearts for His kingdom. He called me to create THE PASTOR-ESS.

THE PASTOR-ESS. A faith based-drama-crime film inspired by real testimonies of God’s transformative power. It follows a Chinese pastoress in the U.S., haunted by her dark past, on a dangerous journey to save her kidnapped goddaughter, only to confront the shadows she thought she’d left behind, discovers forgiveness, redemption, and God’s unshakable love.

My husband and I are using our savings to make this film, but our resources are limited, so we need your support to tell this story of faith and redemption.With your support, we can hire talented professionals, cast gifted actors, and shoot with professional equipment to create a great film and reach a wider audience.

Please join us in sharing this message of God’s grace.

God bless, in Jesus' Almighty Name!

+ALL supporters will be included in the film’s end credits “Thanks” section, listed in alphabetical order.