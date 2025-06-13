A Faith Based Feature Film THE PASTORESS

Goal:
USD $150,000
Raised:
USD $1,280
Campaign funds will be received by Xue Lian Lopez
In 2018, after countless debates with my father-in-law, I surrendered myself to Jesus. By His grace, I was saved, born again, and my life was forever changed.
Movies are powerful. They shape our hearts, beliefs, and choices: drawing us closer to God or pulling us away. The enemy has misused storytelling to plant darkness into our heart so subtly, we often don't even notice its pull. Storytelling used to be my way of chasing dreams, self satisfaction, but now? It’s my calling to use stories to reflect God’s boundless love and glory, and touch hearts for His kingdom. He called me to create THE PASTOR-ESS.
THE PASTOR-ESS. A faith based-drama-crime film inspired by real testimonies of God’s transformative power. It follows a Chinese pastoress in the U.S., haunted by her dark past, on a dangerous journey to save her kidnapped goddaughter, only to confront the shadows she thought she’d left behind, discovers forgiveness, redemption, and God’s unshakable love.
My husband and I are using our savings to make this film, but our resources are limited, so we need your support to tell this story of faith and redemption.With your support, we can hire talented professionals, cast gifted actors, and shoot with professional equipment to create a great film and reach a wider audience.
Please join us in sharing this message of God’s grace.
God bless, in Jesus' Almighty Name!
+ALL supporters will be included in the film’s end credits “Thanks” section, listed in alphabetical order.
Blessings!
勇往直前 预祝成功
May the movie brings glory to Him!
Make a great film!
Let‘s go make a Movie！！
Yes !
July 9th, 2025
Dear Incredible Supporters,
We’re thrilled to share a heartfelt update on our faith-based film! After near three months of prayerful and dedicated searching, we’ve successfully cast 17 out of the 18 characters for the scenes which will be filmed in China. Each actor brings a unique passion and spirit, perfectly aligning with the inspiring message at the heart of our story.
This marks a significant leap towards our goal of creating a powerful film that uplifts and shares the light of faith with audiences worldwide. Your support and belief in this project are truly a blessing, driving us forward as we work to bring this meaningful vision to life with God leading our steps.
Thank you for standing with us in faith and love. Please continue to PRAY for us and SHARE as we journey together!
With deep gratitude,
The Pastoress Team
June 25th, 2025
UPDATE #2
Romans 5:1-2
1 “Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, 2 through whom we have gained access by faith into this grace in which we now stand.”
Dear Faithful Supporters, we have more exciting news to share with you for feature film THE PASTOR-ESS, a powerful faith-based, drama, crime feature film about forgiveness, redemption, and God’s unshakable love.
As of today, June 24, 2025, at 5:01 PM PDT, we have raised a total of $1,658.64 toward our $150,000 goal on our GiveSendGo campaign, including personal checks.
1. Received $1,180 on GiveSendGo, resulting in $1,133.64 after third-party processing fees and donations to GiveSendGo.
2. $525 Personal Checks.
AND
THE PASTOR-ESS screenplay has been selected as a Quarter-Finalist at Faith In Film Festival and Screen Writing Competition. All glory to God!
We thank all our supporters who has contributed, shared, or prayed for this project.
How You Can Help:
1. Pray: Keep our team and this project in your prayers as we work to share a story that inspires faith and hope.
2. Donate: Every gift brings us closer to our goal. Visit our GiveSendGo.com/thepastoress page to contribute. Each dollar is a seed planted for His Kingdom.
3. Share: Spread the word on social media, with your church, or among friends to grow our support base.
Together, we’re making a film that will uplift and inspire.
God bless!
THE PASTOR-ESS Team
June 16th, 2025
Luke 6:38: "Give, and it shall be given unto you..."
Dear Faithful Supporters,
We are thrilled to share the first update for our crowdfunding campaign for THE PASTOR-ESS, a powerful faith-based, drama, crime feature film about forgiveness, redemption, and the God’s unshakable love. Your support is bringing this inspiring story to life!
As of today, June 16, 2025, at 3:16 PM PDT, we have raised a total of $1,062.64 toward our $150,000 goal on our GiveSendGo campaign, including personal checks.
1. Received $1,080 on GiveSendGo, resulting in $1,037.64 after third-party processing fees and donations to GiveSendGo.
2. $25 Personal Check.
This is an exciting first step, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who has contributed, shared, or prayed for this project. Your generosity is laying the foundation for a film that will touch hearts and glorify God.
Perks for Our Amazing Supporters:
ALL supporters will be in the film’s end credits “Thanks” section, listed in alphabetical order.
How You Can Help:
1. Pray: Keep our team and this project in your prayers as we work to share a story that inspires faith and hope.
2. Donate: Every gift brings us closer to our goal.
3. Share: Spread the word on social media, with your church, or among friends to grow our support base.
Together, we’re taking the first steps of faith toward a film that will uplift and inspire.
God bless!
THE PASTOR-ESS Team
