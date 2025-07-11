Supporting the Norris Family

It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of our dear friend and colleague, Bryan Norris, a valued member of the C2H Air and Electric family. Bryan was more than just an exceptional employee — he was a devoted husband, a loving father, a proud grandfather, and a kind-hearted presence in the lives of everyone who knew him.

Bryan leaves behind his wife, Sherry, two daughters, and three beautiful grandchildren. As the primary provider for his family, his passing has left a significant emotional and financial void. In the wake of this tragedy, we are coming together to support Bryan’s family in their time of greatest need.

This fundraiser has been set up to help ease the burden of mortgage payments and essential household expenses, allowing the family time to grieve without the immediate worry of financial strain.

Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference and will be deeply appreciated by Bryan’s family. If you're unable to give, sharing this fundraiser with others is also a great way to help.

Let's honor Bryan's memory by showing the same compassion and support that he always extended to others.