Nettleton Family Adoption

Building a Family – A Story of Love and Connection

Hi everyone,

I’m excited to share some special news from our family. My daughter Jessica and her husband Scott are in the process of adopting a bright, kind-hearted three-year-old girl named Lyriic. They’ve been working with Sunrise Adoption Agency through a Direct Placement process and the official transition is currently underway.

A little bit of backstory…

Lyriic’s journey into our family began in an unexpected way. In the spring of 2024, I (Marilyn) was catching up with a good friend, Linda. During our conversation I opened up about how Jessica and Scott had long hoped to start a family but had faced difficulties in doing so. It was something deeply important to them.

A couple of months later, Linda shared that her niece had tragically passed away, leaving behind her daughter, Lyriic. At the time, Lyriic was living with her grandparents, who were thoughtfully considering what would be best for her long term. As Linda reflected on our previous conversation, she wondered if Jessica and Scott might be open to adoption. They were-though they wanted to be sure it was the right step, both for them and for Lyriic.

As we continued to talk, I shared more about Jessica and Scott’s lifestyle, faith, values, and their hopes for building a nurturing, balanced home. It turned out these qualities resonated deeply with Lyriic’s grandparents. Soon after, Jessica received a call from the grandmother and they began to build a connection. Their conversations confirmed a strong mutual respect and compatibility. When they eventually met in person Jessica and Scott were deeply moved by the grandparents' honesty and the care they had given to Lyriic. It quickly became clear that this was about more than an adoption, it was about weaving together two families.

Over the past six months, Jessica and Scott have been getting to know Lyriic, and I’ve had the joy of meeting her as well. They’ve been blessed to share countless special moments together including trips to the playground, meals, FaceTime calls, and time spent with their cat, Winston, and dog, Ferguson. Based on how quickly and naturally their bond has grown, the agency has moved the timeline forward to mid-May.

To speak openly, the financial aspect of adoption is significant. The agency fee is $15,000, an amount that has risen by over $5,000 in recent years. Jessica and Scott have already covered the initial $7,500, with the remainder due within six months. There are also around $3,000 in legal fees. Because of the change in timeline, Jessica will be taking unpaid time off from school in May and June, and Scott will need to adjust his work schedule for midweek overnight visits.

We’re overjoyed and feel incredibly fortunate to welcome Lyriic into our lives. The way this has all come together so quickly, smoothly, and with so much heart feels extraordinary. We believe stories like this remind us how powerful love, openness, and God’s timing can be.

If this journey resonates with you, we’d love for you to be part of it through support, sharing, or simply keeping Jessica, Scott, and Lyriic in your thoughts and prayers as they prepare for this big transition.

Thank you so much for being part of our extended circle of care,

Marilyn.