Nettleton Family Adoption

Goal:
CAD $12,000
Raised:
CAD $11,250
Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Nettleton
Building a Family – A Story of Love and Connection
Hi everyone,
I’m excited to share some special news from our family. My daughter Jessica and her husband Scott are in the process of adopting a bright, kind-hearted three-year-old girl named Lyriic. They’ve been working with Sunrise Adoption Agency through a Direct Placement process and the official transition is currently underway.
A little bit of backstory…
Lyriic’s journey into our family began in an unexpected way. In the spring of 2024, I (Marilyn) was catching up with a good friend, Linda. During our conversation I opened up about how Jessica and Scott had long hoped to start a family but had faced difficulties in doing so. It was something deeply important to them.
A couple of months later, Linda shared that her niece had tragically passed away, leaving behind her daughter, Lyriic. At the time, Lyriic was living with her grandparents, who were thoughtfully considering what would be best for her long term. As Linda reflected on our previous conversation, she wondered if Jessica and Scott might be open to adoption. They were-though they wanted to be sure it was the right step, both for them and for Lyriic.
As we continued to talk, I shared more about Jessica and Scott’s lifestyle, faith, values, and their hopes for building a nurturing, balanced home. It turned out these qualities resonated deeply with Lyriic’s grandparents. Soon after, Jessica received a call from the grandmother and they began to build a connection. Their conversations confirmed a strong mutual respect and compatibility. When they eventually met in person Jessica and Scott were deeply moved by the grandparents' honesty and the care they had given to Lyriic. It quickly became clear that this was about more than an adoption, it was about weaving together two families.
Over the past six months, Jessica and Scott have been getting to know Lyriic, and I’ve had the joy of meeting her as well. They’ve been blessed to share countless special moments together including trips to the playground, meals, FaceTime calls, and time spent with their cat, Winston, and dog, Ferguson. Based on how quickly and naturally their bond has grown, the agency has moved the timeline forward to mid-May.
To speak openly, the financial aspect of adoption is significant. The agency fee is $15,000, an amount that has risen by over $5,000 in recent years. Jessica and Scott have already covered the initial $7,500, with the remainder due within six months. There are also around $3,000 in legal fees. Because of the change in timeline, Jessica will be taking unpaid time off from school in May and June, and Scott will need to adjust his work schedule for midweek overnight visits.
We’re overjoyed and feel incredibly fortunate to welcome Lyriic into our lives. The way this has all come together so quickly, smoothly, and with so much heart feels extraordinary. We believe stories like this remind us how powerful love, openness, and God’s timing can be.
If this journey resonates with you, we’d love for you to be part of it through support, sharing, or simply keeping Jessica, Scott, and Lyriic in your thoughts and prayers as they prepare for this big transition.
Thank you so much for being part of our extended circle of care,
Marilyn.
I’m praying God’s blessings on you all! Parenthood is an amazing journey of selflessness and an outpouring of the strongest love you’ll ever feel on this side of heaven. I’m so excited you have been given the joy of that love!
God Bless you on this beautiful journey ❤️❤️❤️
We are so excited about your beautiful family that God is building! Blessings to you all and we are so looking forward to meeting this sweetheart that God has blessed you with! (Prov 24:3,4; James 1:17)
So happy for you!!
So happy for the whole family. May God bless you all.
We are so excited for the three of you.We look forward to meeting Lyriic at the beach.
May God bless this family
So much love to you all!!
So excited for you Jess, Scott, and Lyric! Your community is behind you and will be here for whatever you need! Sending so much love ❤️
Excited for you all. Welcome to the family Lyric.
So happy and excited for you all. With prayers and blessings 💕🙏🏼
July 17th, 2025
Hi everyone,
They say it takes a village to raise a child and truer words were never spoken. The impact of the abundance of the generosity and support we have received is overwhelming and we are truly grateful.
We have been thankful to see that Lyriic has adjusted exceedingly well in our home and with our immediate families including cousins, uncles and aunts, grandparents, and even great grandparents. We are so blessed by our many good friends and kind neighbours who have made her feel welcome and accepted. Lots of thoughtful gifts and warm wishes have been felt and received. To those who have donated to this campaign, it brings us to tears to know how much people care for our daughter. Thank you!!
The beautiful part of this adoption- as touched on in Marilyn’s writeup- is that Lyriic is always going to have her previous family unit in her life and we have the privilege to become a part of that extension as well. It is admirable how well she was cared for with her Grandparents and it is with great humility that we aspire to continue to raise her in the example that they have set in a loving and nurturing environment.
We love Lyriic and have enjoyed bonding with her. Please pray that she continues this trajectory in adjusting as well as she already has to such a big life change.
Lastly, we wanted to update you that we have neared completion in the adoption process with Sunrise Adoption and are thankful to the agency for how they have navigated the timelines every step of the way. We believe a big part of the transition being so smooth was because of their expertise and strategy which they catered and crafted according to Lyriic’s timelines with thoughtful deliberation.
We are well on our way to being able to pay the agency and any generous donations that trickle in that exceed the adoption costs will be put toward her preschool and kindergarten fees.
Thank you again and sending all of our gratitude and God’s blessing your way.
Love,
Jessica and Scott
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.