Help Us Expose Corruption Bring The News To You

The Michael Dade Project was founded by Mike McCoy in 2014, to not only expose

all of the corruption, but also to publicly hold them accountable for their actions.

Along with Mike's experience in the entertainment industry, and being blacklisted,

he also brings over two decades of research and investigative journalism experience

specifically focusing on the corruption and evil that we face today. After teaming up

with a talented group of independent researchers over the years, TMDP has been

one of the leading names in independent media, breaking stories before anyone

else.

We are seeking funding to not only expand the content reach and engagement, but

we would also like to create personal and engaging encounters with the very people

who we are exposing, to bring you real life personal reactions from these people.

This would include confronting corrupt politicians, conducting research reports,

creating video content, attending political functions and reporting live etc...

Thankfully, we here at The Michael Dade Project have worked tirelessly to reach this

point, and the time has come that we need funding to expand our mission. We will

not sell out which requires us to turn to our peers, followers & viewers to fundraise.

So please, if you enjoy our content and find it valuable, please consider contributing

to our campaign in a joint effort to independently hold these criminals accountable

for all to see. Thank you all for your love and support.

Mike McCoy

@MichaelDadeProject