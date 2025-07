As of today, I want to humbly acknowledge that the only person who has consistently stepped in to support our struggling family during this heartbreaking time has been Mrs. Susan Heal. Her compassion and generosity have been nothing short of extraordinary, and we are forever grateful for her presence, her encouragement, and her unwavering kindness.

Despite her help, the financial weight remains heavy. The cost to finalize my brother-in-law's funeral arrangements-including his cremation and the shipping of his remains to Sarah's new home on the West Coast—has now exceeded what we were originally told.





We are currently short $987.32 to complete the process. This situation has placed an enormous emotional and financial burden on Sarah. She's doing everything she can to stay strong for her child while holding together the pieces of a future she never imagined facing alone. I share this fundraiser not to pressure anyone—but simply to open our hearts and humbly ask for support in any form.





Whether through a financial contribution, a shared prayer, or simply passing this along to someone who might be able to help—it all matters. It all carries weight. And it all reminds Sarah that she is not walking this road alone.





Thank you for taking the time to read this, and thank you—truly—for standing beside our family during this devastating season.