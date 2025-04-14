Supporting The Johnsons

Mitchell arrived in Austin in 2019 to serve as the college ministry director at The Austin Stone, where he quickly developed a deep love for the city. Hannah, a native Austinite, spent four years on staff with Athletes in Action at The University of Texas and now serves as the Recovery Ministry Associate at The Austin Stone. When they met, their shared passion for ministry and discipleship naturally drew them together– leading to their New Year's Eve Wedding in 2021! United by a vision to reach the next generation and embody Kingdom Diversity, they feel called to plant a church in Austin's urban core that reflects the tapestry of heaven.