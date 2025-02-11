Supporting the Hansons

Since June of 2022, Olivia has suffered from a rare neurological disease, autoimmune encephalitis. The far reaching effects of the disease have affected nearly every aspect of her body, including seizures, paralysis, cognition, and more. Her journey has included hospitalizations, extensive treatments, and rehabilitation. Most recently Olivia has had a new and difficult symptom to deal with: the total loss of her hair. Olivia is trusting in and looking to the Lord as her refuge, strength, and very present help in trouble (Psalm 46:1).

People at The North Church and Bethlehem College and Seminary have asked how they can help support Brian and Johanna as they care for Olivia. Purchasing a wig with human hair the length of her own hair would be a beautiful blessing to Olivia and her parents. If there are donations beyond the cost of the wig ($4500), they will be used for ongoing medical expenses.