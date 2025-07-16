Supporting the de Lima family

Our brother-in-law and uncle, André Luiz Pereira de Lima, had a recent surgery to remove a brain tumor, in which we still don't know if it's a malignant or benign tumor. He is suffering a lot due to the reactions of various medications; the right side of his body is paralyzed, and he has many mental confusions and behavioral changes. Because of his paralysis, he is not able to use the stairs to get to the upstairs bathroom; therefore, they need to build a first floor bathroom. We ask that you would keep our family in your prayers, and we are thankful for whatever donations you feel willing to give. Thank you very much, God bless.

- The de Lima family