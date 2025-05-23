Support the Cortez Family

Hi friends,

We’re rallying around the Cortez family as they navigate an unexpected and challenging season.



Haley has recently been admitted to the hospital and placed on bed rest for the remainder of her pregnancy. While this wasn’t the plan, we are incredibly thankful for the excellent care she’s receiving and for the hopeful updates we’ve seen since our prayer circle began lifting them up. God is already moving, and we’re trusting Him through every step.

Haley is a self-employed hairstylist and a devoted wife and mom. Being self-employed means there’s no paid time off, and she’s still responsible for booth rent, household expenses, and everyday needs while she’s unable to work. Her husband, Mickey, is doing an incredible job holding down the fort at home with their daughter Ezlyn, but the weight of everything can add up quickly.

This fundraiser is simply a way to lighten the load and love on this sweet family during a time when rest, stability, and peace are most needed.



How you can help:



• Pray. Your prayers mean more than anything right now—for health, peace, strength, and a safe delivery.

• Give. If you feel led, your donation of any amount helps cover essential expenses while Haley remains in the hospital.

• Share. Help us surround the Cortez family with love and encouragement by spreading the word.

Every gift—whether prayer, financial support, or simply kind words—reminds them they are not walking this road alone. Thank you for being part of their story.



With love and gratitude,



Lindsey (sister + grateful cheerleader)