Please consider financially giving to the Cole Family. Their youngest girl, Kierstin, had an accident and to have 26 stitches on her forehead. Thankfully she's okay but right now the Cole Family doesn't have insurance and could use some help with the medical bills. Please continue to pray for Kierstin for a quick recovery. Thank you for your love and support for this family. <3
Praying for healing
Praying you heal quickly 🙏🏻
Praying for a quick recovery for Kiki! We love y'all!
