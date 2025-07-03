Campaign Image

The Cole Family

Raised:

 USD $300

Campaign created by Kaela Stoker

Campaign funds will be received by Laura Cole

The Cole Family

Hello there,
Please consider financially giving to the Cole Family. Their youngest girl, Kierstin, had an accident and to have 26 stitches on her forehead. Thankfully she's okay but right now the Cole Family doesn't have insurance and could use some help with the medical bills. Please continue to pray for Kierstin for a quick recovery. Thank you for your love and support for this family.  <3 

Recent Donations
Show:
Moore Family
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Praying for healing

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Praying you heal quickly 🙏🏻

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Praying for a quick recovery for Kiki! We love y'all!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo