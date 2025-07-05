Help Fund Publishing The Big Idea

What is the Big Idea?

Most Christians are aware that Jesus Christ will return to Earth one day, but most are unaware that he won’t until everyone has first heard the gospel.

If what I just said is true, that’s a pretty big idea, right?

Well, it is…and it is. My name is Collin Fletcher, and I have written a book on this exact topic. The global Church must unite and fulfill the Great Commission in the hope that the Lord Jesus Christ returns once we do. This idea that Jesus returns once we unite and fulfill the Great Commission is what I call “The Big Idea.” If true, there is nothing more important for every Christian to know.

In my book, The Big Idea: Understanding Our Role in the Lord’s Return, I prove this idea biblically, encourage and convict Christians to accomplish our task now, and provide an introductory plan for unity with God, one another, and in mission toward the world in service and evangelism. This project aims to launch the publication of The Big Idea and be the first step toward a unifying movement in Christianity.





“Is that Biblical?” in Under 100 Words

The idea that Jesus returns once we unite and fulfill the Great Commission has a strong biblical basis. Jesus makes his “Great Promise” to return once all have heard in Matthew 24:14 and Mark 13:10. He gives the Church the Great Commission to share this good news with all people in Matthew 28:19-20, Mark 16:15, Luke 24:47, and John 20:21. Finally, it is only through our Great Unity that Jesus prays for in John 17:20-23 that others may believe our message. With these three greats, we have our Big Idea.

Deeper Dive

If you want to learn a little more or 300-page theology books aren’t your jam, here is a video diving deeper into the biblical foundation I give to church groups!





The Big Idea as a Book

The Purpose of this Book

Christians have done and continue to do much good as the Spirit leads us. Yet there is one area where we are completely missing the mark. Every day on my way to work, I can drive through an intersection with a church on every corner. This is a microcosm of a much larger problem—Christianity is fragmented. We have mostly ignored the numerous commands in the Bible encouraging unity and discouraging division. Our division is sinful, impacts our witness, grieves the Holy Spirit, and makes us ineffective in completing the Great Commission.

My book addresses this problem head-on by informing Christians what the Bible says about the Big Idea, persuading you that Jesus Christ may very well return as soon as everyone’s heard of him, and inspiring you, Christian, that we can do what many consider impossible—unite our global Church and give every person on earth the opportunity to hear about Jesus and his free gift of salvation today.

The Book’s Audience—The Christian and the Curious

The Big Idea is a book written for Christians. I recognize that those outside the faith may be curious about what one Christian feels needs to be said to another, so if this is you, please feel welcome to read along.

Structure of the Book

An idea of this importance must be unpacked comprehensively, so the book is not short. It currently sits at around 330 pages without appendices. The book contains three parts (the Big Idea, Big Problem, and Big Plan), fourteen chapters, and multiple appendices.

Status of the Book

The Big Idea is awaiting professional line editing through Westbow Publishing—the self-publication arm of Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. Close Christian friends have graciously served as beta readers, providing feedback on the manuscript’s content and structure. I am currently making final revisions based on their feedback this summer prior to Westbow’s edit.

Support of the Book

Please see the campaign's gallery for endorsements beta readers and pastors who have graciously provided for The Big Idea.





About this Project

Why Self-Publishing and Crowdfunding?

Self-publication is the best route since I am a humble layman and English teacher, and not a well-established pastor or writer. A crowdfunding campaign is a great avenue to generate interest and revenue for the book and see what the Holy Spirit desires to do with the Idea in this generation.

Wasn’t this Project Supposed to Be on Kickstarter?

Yes. Unfortunately, very close to my target launch date, another Kickstarter campaign with an explicit image appeared on my pre-launch campaign page as a suggested “similar project.” After prayerful consideration, learning about Kickstarter’s limitations, and what seems to be equalling spiritual warfare, I have chosen to move my fundraising campaign to GiveSendGo so as not to lead others into temptation. Although not a traditional component of GiveSendGo campaigns, this crowdfunding project will offer its originally intended rewards as perks to serve as a thank-you for supporting the mission and be the first to read The Big Idea.

Logistics and What You’re Funding

Funding for this project will primarily go toward creating a high-quality, physical copy of the book, which I hope will serve as the catalyst for a genuine unifying movement within the Church. To get this started, The Big Idea requires professional editing. God may have made me an English teacher, but after seeing a sample of the first 1700 words of my draft professionally edited, I reread Colossians 3:12 and “clothed myself in humility.” Professional cover and line editing will cost $3950.

The second cost is approximately $3200 and covers the initial 250-book order used to fulfill rewards here. Additionally, shipping needs to be considered, and AI gives an approximation of $2100. Rounding up for unforeseen costs and to support GiveSendGo in its mission gives us a target goal of $10,000. Additional donations beyond this target goal will be allocated toward other needs surrounding the book, including copies of the book for other Christians, an audiobook production, and other expenses.





Perks

Since the goal is to get copies of The Big Idea into Christians’ hands as soon as possible, donors who choose to support the campaign can receive the following perks as a thank-you:

$10 - Digital Copy of The Big Idea $30 - Signed Softcover Copy of The Big Idea (If you live outside of DFW and require shipping, please add $5 to your donation for domestic and $22 for international per book) $60 - Personalized Pair - Two signed softcover copies personalized for you and your spouse, your pastor, or whoever else you would like to join you in reading this book! (If outside of DFW and needing shipping, please add $7 to your donation for domestic and $26 for international per pair of books) $125, $250, or $625 - Fund the printing of 10, 20, or 50 books. Keep one for yourself and receive a five-to-ten-minute Zoom thank-you. (Please add $5 for domestic and $22 for international if needing shipping) $1900 - Fund the Audiobook Production and receive a virtual or live speaking engagement and a personalized hardcover copy as a thank-you. $3219 - Fund the First Order of 250 Books and receive a virtual or live speaking engagement and a personalized hardcover copy as a thank-you. $3,950 - Fund Professional Cover and Line Editing and receive a virtual or live speaking engagement and a personalized hardcover copy as a thank-you. $10,000 - The Completionist - Fund All Base Needs and receive a virtual or live speaking engagement and a personalized hardcover copy as a thank-you.

This is optional, and you may feel free to donate without receiving a perk, but I would love to give you copies of the book or provide you and your congregation with a teaching experience if possible. To allow plenty of wiggle room, physical or digital copies of the book can be expected before Christmas 2025, and teaching engagements can be expected before the end of 2026.

Please fill out this Google Form following your donation to ensure you receive your perk.





Stretch Goals

Please see the campaign's photo gallery for stretch goals that can be unlocked including early access to chapter 1, guaranteed production of an audiobook, and more!





Closing Call

Christian, this book is for us today, not your children and grandchildren tomorrow. There will be a generation where the Church unites and fulfills the Great Commission. It must be us. So start now. Go knock on the door of the congregation closest to yours and offer to buy them lunch. Sit down and discuss what needs are in your neighborhood and how your two flocks can come together to “bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ” (Galatians 6:2) both in your bodies and elsewhere. Tell others about the Idea you’ve heard today—that Jesus desires to return once we unite and complete his Great Commission, and how the Bible backs this up. Let the world see God’s Church uniting and become curious about what we believe and why.

God wants to unite our Church, help us fulfill his Great Commission in this generation, and thereby have us welcome the return of his Son. Ultimately, the goal of this book, and my life’s mission, is to start a movement where this happens. This project is the first step in that movement, which I hope you will join. I am thankful to God for the support he has shown me through dear friends over the past five years in creating this book and now project, and to you for supporting it. If the God of the Bible is real, then he can make the sun stand still and raise his Son from the dead. If he can do all this, he can make this project successful and truly unite his Church. Will you join me?

“Are you ready to join fellow Christians, go on an adventure, and see this task accomplished in this generation? Will it be in this generation? Church, let it be in this generation.” (Last words of The Big Idea)

﻿﻿﻿ More Information

For more information, including a preview of The Big Idea and risks and challenges the campaign might face, visit www.collinfletcher.com! Please also don’t forget to fill out your The Big Idea - Donor Fulfillment Form to ensure you receive your perks once we reach our goal!