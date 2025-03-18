The Barnabas Movement Northeast Mission Trip

We are a group of college students from NC State University, who love the Lord and want to leverage our summer doing work for Him! Our plan is to visit 2-3 church plants in the Northeast, to both encourage the church, and serve the community. We hope to host worship gatherings, spread the Gospel, partner with other college ministries, help with church events, and provide service in any way that we can. We would love for you to partner with us in working to bring the light of the Gospel to parts of our country that need Jesus!