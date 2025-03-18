Campaign Image

The Barnabas Movement Northeast Mission Trip

Goal:

 USD $6,600

Raised:

 USD $770

Campaign created by The Barnabas Movement

Campaign funds will be received by Noah Holland

We are a group of college students from NC State University, who love the Lord and want to leverage our summer doing work for Him!  Our plan is to visit 2-3 church plants in the Northeast, to both encourage the church, and serve the community.  We hope to host worship gatherings, spread the Gospel, partner with other college ministries, help with church events, and provide service in any way that we can.  We would love for you to partner with us in working to bring the light of the Gospel to parts of our country that need Jesus!

Anonymous Giver
$ 700.00 USD
1 hour ago

Yesssss believe in you guys. 🔥🔥

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
19 hours ago

Karianne B
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

I love seeing God work in so many young lives! Praying for all of you

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
14 days ago

Test Donation

