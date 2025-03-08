Bringing Christian Music to Cedarville IL

Goal:
USD $3,500
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Ray Nicholas
My name is Ray Nicholas, and I lead The Band With No Name, A recently created musical project dedicated to bringing high quality Christian music to the public. We are servants of our risen savior Jesus Christ dedicated to using the talents He gave us to spread the good news of His victory over sin and death.
While we often perform as a solo or duo project for free around our community, an opportunity to perform for a larger audience was given to us. The event is a pre-4th of July family night put on by the town's Lions Club, they have already spent their budget on food and other activities for the kids and do not have a budget to pay the band. Originally, I was asked to play an acoustic worship set for tips, however I want to give back to the community by bringing a high quality full band show for everyone in attendance. This requires hiring musicians as I don't expect professionals to play and rehearse for free, hiring a sound engineer, and renting or purchasing additional required gear and licenses to make this and future events possible. After almost a decade working in the live events field and 5 years of working with a local non-profit who specializes in community events and concerts, I am confident in my ability to make this show happen as the sole organizer.
Show Details
Additional Considerations and Costs
God bless you and your families.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.