Bringing Christian Music to Cedarville IL

My name is Ray Nicholas, and I lead The Band With No Name, A recently created musical project dedicated to bringing high quality Christian music to the public. We are servants of our risen savior Jesus Christ dedicated to using the talents He gave us to spread the good news of His victory over sin and death.

While we often perform as a solo or duo project for free around our community, an opportunity to perform for a larger audience was given to us. The event is a pre-4th of July family night put on by the town's Lions Club, they have already spent their budget on food and other activities for the kids and do not have a budget to pay the band. Originally, I was asked to play an acoustic worship set for tips, however I want to give back to the community by bringing a high quality full band show for everyone in attendance. This requires hiring musicians as I don't expect professionals to play and rehearse for free, hiring a sound engineer, and renting or purchasing additional required gear and licenses to make this and future events possible. After almost a decade working in the live events field and 5 years of working with a local non-profit who specializes in community events and concerts, I am confident in my ability to make this show happen as the sole organizer.

Show Details

1.5 hour set of Christian Contemporary music and classic hymns featuring a full band (2 guitars, bass, drums, keys, multiple vocalists) consisting of primarily young professional musicians with families.

Professional production quality (High quality sound system donated by the local non-profit I work for, hired sound engineer)

Event is free put on by local Lion's Club providing food and kid's entertainment. Expecting 100-200 in attendance

Additional Considerations and Costs

Sound engineers traveling with gear cost around $800-1000. Locals are not available and I will likely have to hire out of Chicago. Ideally, I will be hiring a Christian.

My musicians are aware I am fundraising for this event and offered to play not knowing what I am able to pay them. I am hoping to pay them a fair rate any other cover band would pay them (between $300-500 each, 5 hired musicians) most of them are local young men with families, the ability to play for their fair rate is not often available to them and such a rate would be very beneficial to their families.

We are seeking business and church sponsorships from anyone willing to put their name behind a Christian band. We are however not playing under the banner of any specific organization or church.

The Band With No Name is here to glorify and worship God and spread the Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, we have no other motives other than being able to bring music that glorifies God anywhere we are able to.

Any funds raised past our needs for the event will be used to purchase gear needed for the event to avoid rental costs in the future, which will be donated to the local non-profit providing the PA system.

God bless you and your families.



