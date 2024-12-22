Supporting the Bains

Goal:
USD $7,500
Raised:
USD $1,910
As some of you may know, in November we went through a difficult 1st trimester miscarriage that included multiple emergency hospital visits and surgery. We are so insanely grateful to the Lord for His continued comfort, faithful healing, and for protecting and preserving Amelia’s life, and we know that His character is also to provide for us! We have confidence that this expense isn’t too big for the Lord, especially with the loving community He’s given us!
Jesus loves you so much, Ian and Amelia! Thank you for your example of child-like faith
The Lord will provide — thank You Jesus for being with the Bains through this season of life.
God will provide, don't worry about anything.
Blessings xx
Hope this helps
From Jesus!
