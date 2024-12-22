Campaign Image

Supporting the Bains

Goal:

 USD $7,500

Raised:

 USD $1,910

Campaign created by Ian Bain

Supporting the Bains

As some of you may know, in November we went through a difficult 1st trimester miscarriage that included multiple emergency hospital visits and surgery. We are so insanely grateful to the Lord for His continued comfort, faithful healing, and for protecting and preserving Amelia’s life, and we know that His character is also to provide for us! We have confidence that this expense isn’t too big for the Lord, especially with the loving community He’s given us!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
5 days ago

Jesus loves you so much, Ian and Amelia! Thank you for your example of child-like faith

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
8 days ago

The Lord will provide — thank You Jesus for being with the Bains through this season of life.

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
15 days ago

God will provide, don't worry about anything.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Blessings xx

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
17 days ago

Hope this helps

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

From Jesus!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo