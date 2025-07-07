Open heart surgery for Dan Reed

Hello friends and family!

My name is Rylee, I’m Christian’s sister.

I’m writing on behave of Dan, Christian and their family, as they are about to embark on an huge undertaking the next few months.





As some of you may know, back in November Dan had crippling pneumonia for two weeks which turned into life threatening blood clots that moved from his calf and to his lungs, and thankfully his mother, Helen Mae, saw the signs of it. He went in and they found them before anything worse could have happened. As they were monitoring the clots they found an ascending aortic aneurysm next to his heart which is life threatening if it goes untreated (as most do), it went from a 3.4 cm to 5.5 within a few months and is now needing open heart surgery. He is scheduled for July 24th from 5am- 2/3pm (prayers greatly appreciated during that time)

This will require them opening his chest cavity, and slowing down his heart to remove the artery above (photo below)and replacing it with a polyester mesh tubing(photo below). It will require a week hospital stay, Christian will be with him as much as she can but they won’t allow her to stay at the hospital with him. Also 6-8 weeks of extra caution and care at home and a full 4 months before 100% recovery.

Dan will be applying for fmla but the state won’t allow it until after his surgery and there’s no guarantee if or when that will go through.

So I’m here asking for our community to come around the Reeds, to love on them and support them during this time, and to hopefully relieve the financial burden off of Christian as she cares for her husband, 4 children, their home, all while growing their new baby boy as they walk through this very heavy season of life.

If you’re unable to help financially, then please join us in prayer before and after surgery, for the safety and smooth recovery for Dan, the strength and energy for Christian as this pregnancy has been one of the hardest so far, and just a peace that passes all understanding for their whole family. Also if you’re willing to donate your time to help Christian after surgery with things around the house, yard maintenance etc. you can message me and I can relay it to her so she is not overwhelmed.

Dan is their everything and we are so thankful to God for his mercy and grace by allowing the doctors to find this issue so it can be healed and they continue to have him around for a long long time.

Blessings, Rylee.