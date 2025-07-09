The worst possible conclusion... Incurable

Lady month I woke up with a swollen face and neck. I just got a new mattress so I didn't think much of it. Have a few allergies so I credited it to that. About 8-10 days later it was still swollen and I couldn't push my breath back out, uh oh 911had to be called. I soon found out it wasn't an allergic reaction at all. I have a massive cancerous tumor encasing my lungs, heart, and bronical tree. Radiation had to be started immediately before they could do any biopsy or treatment, prolonging a diagnosis. It is helping my blocked airway, artery, and breathing... After several scans cancer was also detected in my liver, bones, ovaries and uterus. The worst part is at the time I was sleeping in a friends dining room. In between residents. It's left me in a rough place because I am still technically homeless and can not work. I also had to have a $24,00.00 pet scan that insurance doesn't cover. I have little family left alive and no support group. I'm asking anyone who may have a little compassion in their hearts to please bless me with your prayers and any donations, advice and support you feel comfortable giving. You help will go towards nutrition, medicine, and trying to keep the bills low enough to continue treatment and save my life. Thank you all and God bless.

Update......

I have had a decent outcome for radiation enough to unblock my heart and airways. I have been diagnosed with small cell carcinoma in my lungs liver bones and uteruses. It is spreading pretty fast and unfortunately it is incurable but I have the best doctors and I'm not giving up