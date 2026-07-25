The Wills Family: Following God's Call to Adopt

We’re a Christian family stepping out in faith to adopt! For years God has been preparing our hearts for this — especially after Susan visited an orphanage in Africa during college and felt a deep burden for children without parents. Now, as a family, we know He is calling us to welcome a child into our home while we still have the energy and years to pour into them.





We’re partnering with Open Door, a Christ-centered adoption agency in Georgia that supports birth mothers both spiritually and physically. Once we finish our home study, we’ll be matched with a birth mother and her baby. Our kids are excited and fully on board — this is truly a family adventure!





Private adoption comes with a significant cost — about **$55,000** total. We’re applying for every grant we can, but we still need help to bring this child home.





Would you prayerfully consider joining us? Your support will make a real difference in giving a child a safe, loving, Christ-centered home where they can know Jesus and thrive.





**Prayer Requests:**

- The baby God has chosen for us

- Their birth mother and family

- God’s perfect timing and full provision

- Strength and wisdom for our family





We’re so thankful for the amazing community God has given us. Whether through prayer, a financial gift, or sharing our story, every bit helps us say “yes” to this calling.





Thank you for being part of our journey!