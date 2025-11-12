The Vanguard Men's Ministry

Empowering Men to Lead Spiritually, Physically, and in Our Community

We are raising funds to equip and grow our Men’s Ministry—a brotherhood dedicated to building strong, biblical men who seek God first, lead their families with integrity, and actively serve our community.

Our mission tackles faith holistically: strengthening men both spiritually and physically to handle the demands of everyday life and leadership.

How Your Donation Will Be Used

To launch and sustain our weekly gatherings effectively, your financial support will go directly toward:

Study Resources: Providing Bibles and discipleship materials for every man who walks through our doors. Fitness Equipment: Purchasing essential workout gear to integrate physical discipline, teamwork, and fellowship into our meetings. Apparel & Identification: Outfitting our group with shirts and hats that foster unity and represent our ministry in the community.

The Bigger Vision: Local Outreach

This ministry is about more than just what happens inside our walls. Our ultimate goal is to build disciplined, servant-hearted men who can step out into our city to meet tangible needs—feeding the hungry, supporting struggling families, and serving our local community.

By investing in this ministry today, you are laying the groundwork for stronger marriages, healthier families, and hands-on community outreach tomorrow.

Every contribution, no matter the size, helps equip a man to lead. Thank you for partnering with us and standing in our corner.



