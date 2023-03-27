GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

The Plea for Survival of Shushi and Michiko

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJack Wiliam

The Plea for Survival of Shushi and Michiko

If there was a system here,

I would add more pictures of the bad conditions.


They don't want luxury, they just want a home to live in.


A Place to Rest Their Heads: The Plea for Survival of Shushi and Michiko


​At the twilight of their lives, when people usually look for peace and shelter, elderly couple Shushi and Michiko faced the most cruel reality of life. Childless, their entire world consisted only of each other. The little that Shushi earned through hard daily labor barely covered their daily meals, making life a constant struggle just to survive in their modest hut.

​However, a sudden natural disaster swept away everything they had in a single moment. With one cruel blow from nature, their final shelter—their home—was shattered into pieces right before their eyes. Even though the storm stopped, the sighs of this elderly couple did not. Having lost everything, Shushi and Michiko are now living a subhuman life under the open sky. At their advanced age and amidst endless hardship, this blow is almost too much to bear.

​They do not dream of a luxury palace; all they want is a tiny room where they can safely rest their heads for the rest of their lives. Just $1,000 is all it takes to secure a simple, livable home for them.

​Today is the time to stand by the broken hearts of Shushi and Michiko. Your small help and empathy can bring a smile back to the faces of this lonely elderly couple and provide them with a safe place to call home in their final years.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $9,752 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve