If there was a system here,

I would add more pictures of the bad conditions.





They don't want luxury, they just want a home to live in.





A Place to Rest Their Heads: The Plea for Survival of Shushi and Michiko





​At the twilight of their lives, when people usually look for peace and shelter, elderly couple Shushi and Michiko faced the most cruel reality of life. Childless, their entire world consisted only of each other. The little that Shushi earned through hard daily labor barely covered their daily meals, making life a constant struggle just to survive in their modest hut.

​However, a sudden natural disaster swept away everything they had in a single moment. With one cruel blow from nature, their final shelter—their home—was shattered into pieces right before their eyes. Even though the storm stopped, the sighs of this elderly couple did not. Having lost everything, Shushi and Michiko are now living a subhuman life under the open sky. At their advanced age and amidst endless hardship, this blow is almost too much to bear.

​They do not dream of a luxury palace; all they want is a tiny room where they can safely rest their heads for the rest of their lives. Just $1,000 is all it takes to secure a simple, livable home for them.

​Today is the time to stand by the broken hearts of Shushi and Michiko. Your small help and empathy can bring a smile back to the faces of this lonely elderly couple and provide them with a safe place to call home in their final years.