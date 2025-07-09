The Mold is taking over causing health issues

Im not trying to be a selfish person, there are people that need help way more than I do, usually Im one that's onthe other side helping, and thats what makes this is so hard to do, but I desperately need whatever help I can get. On June 26, @1:15 am my life was turned upside down when I woke up to my apartment completely flooded from a natural disaster. The water destroyed my furniture, bedroom set, couch set, and my grandbabies toys clothes and shoes some electronics, kitchen appliances etc. My landlord is taking their time in transferring me and im the only apartment left to be transferred, I've been waiting over a month. Dangerous mold and mildew is starting to take over the apartment, water is running light brown at times, the refrigerator isn't working now and the sewage backed up, I reported everything but no results, It is no longer safe for me to breathe the air here, it causing me to have breathing issue and allergies is at 100 and my skin is broke out, and It hurts to not be able to invite my grandbabies over here dont want to make them sick. Unfortunately, emergency relief agencies have turned me down, and I am completely lost trying to survive this crisis with no funds at the moment, I desperately need help with a room for a week, a small uhaul and storage for the things I was able to save. Hopefully I'll get transferred soon if not GOD will provide a way for me get it together. Please help however you can, I definitely will appreciate it 🙏



