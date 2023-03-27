The Matriarch Legacy Journey

Honoring a Sacred Prophecy

In May of this year, our family lost our absolute anchor, our prayer warrior, and our matriarch—my beautiful grandmother, Turien Rowe. She was a devout woman of God whose love and resilience are why our household stands strong today.

Throughout my life, as she watched me pursue my education, she would look at me and speak a specific prophecy over my future: “Honey, you go to school, and then you come home and teach the kids in our village.” She was deeply passionate about literacy and empowering the next generation in her birthland.

This upcoming November, her husband is taking her home to her native soil in Thailand to hold her sacred traditional resting ceremony.





The Dual Mission

As her first granddaughter, a 3.8 GPA business scholar, and an NSLS student leader, I have a profound cultural and spiritual obligation to stand on that native soil alongside her husband and my two siblings. I need to be in that room to represent our family lineage. But I am not just traveling to mourn; I am traveling to fulfill her exact vision.





We are launching this campaign with a dual purpose:

Fulfilling the Legacy Fund ($10,000 Goal): To cover my round-trip international flight logistics from Minneapolis to Thailand, equipment to document this journey, Shipping costs, and to secure my housing obligations for my two children here at home while I am overseas. The Village English Book Drive: We are actively collecting donations of new and gently used English children's books, educational materials, and literacy tools. I will be physically packing these materials and delivering them directly to the children in her native village, stepping directly into the teaching mantle she prepared for me.









Partner With Our Lineage

This GiveSendGo page is a sacred invitation to partner with a kingdom mission. If my grandmother ever poured love, prayer, or kindness into your spirit, or if you believe in supporting a young leader fulfilling her highest family duty, please consider backing this journey.

To Donate Capital: Select a contribution tier below to fund the flight and housing logistics. To Donate Books: Please get in touch with me directly to drop off materials to be sent directly to our village.





The Matriarch Legacy Contribution Tiers

🏆 The Global Legacy Ambassador ($500+) The Impact: Directly funds the international airfare line to place her granddaughter on Thailand soil, while sponsoring a massive box of advanced English learning tools and curriculum guides for the village school. 🕊️ The Sanctuary & Literacy Guardian ($250) The Impact: Pre-pays the domestic household rent fund to keep her great-grandchildren safe in their castle while she is away, and purchases a full set of elementary English reading books for the village library. 🌸 The Village Restoring Sponsor ($100) The Impact: Directly funds the secure ground transit across the country to the memorial service and provides a custom backpack filled with children's books and literacy supplies for at least five students in her native village. 📚 The Heritage Literacy Partner ($50) The Impact: Contributes to the safe luggage transport fees for the international book drive and directly purchases three brand-new English storybooks to be hand-delivered to the children. 🤎 The Legacy Seed Gift ($25) The Impact: Sponsors an essential educational book or learning tool to help fulfill her grandmother's vision of bringing language resources back home to her people.

Thank you for your love, your prayers, and your beautiful partnership as we return our queen home and feed the minds of her village.

“Children are a heritage from the Lord…” — Psalm 127:3