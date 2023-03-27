The Lost Without Christ

Three years ago, the Lord transformed my life and called me to evangelize. I preach the gospel to people near or far. The Lord brings people to me who need prayer, healing, and guidance. I lead people to salvation and minister to people wherever we go.





As we get closer to the return of Christ, God has been giving me dreams and visions in order to help people prepare their hearts for Him. I don't know where I am going, but I know who I am going with.





Your support would help me continue this calling. Thank you for standing with me as I share the gospel.