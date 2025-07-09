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The Legacy of Charlie Kirk: Help Build A Monument

Goal$300,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAyan Scachar

Fundraiser funds will be received by August Relf

The Legacy of Charlie Kirk: Help Build A Monument

Some people pass through history quietly. Others leave footprints that continue to guide those who come after them.


For countless Americans, Charlie Kirk was one of those people.

He challenged young people to think deeply, become engaged, and participate in shaping the future of their country. He believed that every generation has a responsibility to leave America stronger than it found it. Whether speaking to a crowd of thousands or one student with a question, he devoted his life to encouraging civic involvement and conviction.


Now, we have an opportunity to ensure that his legacy is never forgotten.

Our goal is to build a permanent monument that will stand as a tribute to his life, his dedication, and the ideals he championed. Long after today's headlines fade, this monument will remind future generations that one person, armed with conviction and courage, can influence millions.


A monument is more than bronze or stone. It is a promise that history will be remembered. It is a place where families can reflect, students can learn, and supporters can honor someone whose work inspired them.


This project will require professional design, sculpting, engineering, transportation, installation, and long-term preservation. Every donation—large or small—helps move us closer to making this tribute a reality.


If Charlie Kirk's work encouraged you, challenged you, or inspired someone you love, we invite you to become part of this lasting memorial.


If you cannot give today, please share this campaign. Your voice may inspire someone else to help.


Together, we can build something that will endure for generations.

Thank you for believing that a life dedicated to public service and civic engagement deserves to be remembered.

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