The Last Step

I never thought my life would come to a point where I would have to ask strangers for help just to eat.





I came to Cleveland from Lahore, Pakistan, as a student, carrying my parents’ dreams with me. For four years, they worked and sacrificed everything they could so I could stay in school. I am now only months away from graduating from Cleveland State University in May.





But everything has changed.





My father, a physics professor who has dedicated nearly 30 years of his life to teaching, is now bedridden overseas after tearing a ligament in his knee. He cannot work for months, and the money my family depended on for my tuition and living expenses is no longer coming.





I am the oldest in my family, and watching my parents struggle while I am thousands of miles away has been devastating.





Right now, I am struggling to keep a roof over my head. I have gone days without a full meal. I have been going to food pantries just to find something to eat, sometimes surviving on cold canned food because I have nowhere else to turn.





And somehow, in the middle of all of this, I am still trying to hold onto my education.





I have spent four years getting here. My parents’ hard-earned money, their sacrifices, their sleepless nights, and their hopes are all tied to me finishing this degree. I am so close to graduating, yet I am terrified that financial hardship will force me to lose everything I have worked for.





This is honestly my last hope.





I am not asking for a comfortable life. I am asking for enough help to eat, keep a place to sleep, pay my school fees, and make it to graduation.





Please, if you can help, even $5 means something to me right now. If you cannot donate, please share my story. I just need a chance to finish these last few months and make my parents proud.





I have come this far. Please don’t let me lose everything when I am so close to the finish line.