Supporting the Down Family

🙏 Help Josh Get a Life-Saving Liver Transplant 🙏





Hello friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters,





We are reaching out to ask for your prayers, support, and generosity as we navigate a critical journey—finding a living liver donor for my brother, Josh, and covering the overwhelming expenses that come with a liver transplant.





💚 His Story

Josh was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), a rare and progressive liver disease that damages the bile ducts and can lead to liver failure. Despite his strength and resilience, his condition has progressed to the point where a liver transplant is the only path forward. While it is a lifesaving procedure, it also offers the chance to greatly improve his quality of life, allowing him to regain his strength and live more fully.





Finding a match is not easy, and while we continue searching for a living donor, we also face significant financial challenges, including medical costs, travel expenses, lost wages, and long-term recovery care. This is where we humbly ask for your help.





📌 How Your Support Helps

All donations will go directly toward:

✔️ Medical expenses & transplant-related costs not covered by insurance

✔️ Living donor support (travel, lodging, time off work for the donor)

✔️ Post-transplant recovery (anti-rejection meds, follow-ups, home care)

✔️ Lost wages & financial stability during his healing process

✔️ Unexpected medical emergencies and associated costs





👩‍⚕️ About Living Liver Donation

A living donor can save Josh’s life. The liver is one of the only organs that regenerates, meaning a donor can give a portion of their liver and both the donor’s and recipient’s livers will regrow. If you or someone you know would like to learn more about becoming a living donor, please contact:





📞 U of M Transplant Center - (734) 936-7491

🌐 https://www.uofmhealth.org/conditions-treatments/transplant

Even if you’re not a match, simply sharing this campaign could help us find one!





🙌 How You Can Help

✅ Donate – Any amount, big or small, makes a huge difference.

✅ Share – Spread this campaign with friends, family, churches, and communities.

✅ Pray – Your prayers for healing, strength, and guidance mean everything.

✅ Consider Living Donation – You could be the miracle we are waiting for.





💜 Thank You from the Bottom of Our Hearts

This journey has been overwhelming, but we have faith in God, the power of community, and the kindness of those around us. Thank you for taking the time to read this, to share it, and to support in any way you can. Your generosity is giving Josh a second chance at life.





With gratitude and love,

Josh's Village 🙏💚