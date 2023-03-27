The help us not be hungry/ evicted fundraiser

I lost my job almost 2 months ago, only way we have been able to keep our heads above the water as I've been able to go out and do small gigs every day and God has sent wonderful people such as our grandparents to help us along the way. But now I've started another job and I won't get a paycheck for almost 3 weeks, and since I'm working full time I can't go out and do any side gigs, so I can't make any money. Our rent is late and right now and we have until the 15th before we get evicted. We haven't been grocery shopping in weeks me and my wife and my 2-year-old are all hungry. If you can find it in your heart to help, anything makes a difference, thank you ❤️