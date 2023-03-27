A CRY FOR SOULS

HELP US SHARE JESUS IN PAKISTAN





I’m Samuel from Long Island, and I’m working with brothers and sisters in Pakistan who are serving families in some very tough situations especially around the brick‑kilns. Many kids work long hours, many families struggle with poverty, and a lot of Christians deal with pressure and discrimination because of their faith.





We’re going to share Jesus plain and simple.





The Gospel is this:

Jesus loves you.

Jesus came to save you.

Jesus died and rose again so you can have forgiveness, hope, and new life.





Jesus said:





“For the Son of man is come to seek and to save that which was lost.” — Luke 19:10





And He also said:





“Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.” — Mark 16:15





That’s what we’re doing.





We’re keeping it simple:

giving out Bibles, praying with families, helping children, bringing food and clean water, and sharing the Good News wherever we can.





Pakistan has over 240 million people. Christians are a small minority. Many feel forgotten. We want them to know Jesus sees them — just like the story of the lost sheep:





“He… seeketh that which is gone astray.” — Matthew 18:12





If you want to stand with us, your support helps us reach brick‑kiln communities, give out Bibles, help children, and encourage families who are struggling.





Not everyone can go.

But everyone can be part of the work.





Thank you for praying, giving, and helping us share Jesus with people who truly need hope.