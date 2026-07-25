The Good Soil School; Church and School Building

A place built by faith, volunteers, and a vision for the next generation is almost finished. Will you help us cross the finish line?





The Good Soil School and The Springs Church have partnered together to build a place where faith, learning, and community can flourish. We are just $70,000 away from completing our church and school building, a dream God has been bringing to life through the generosity, prayers, and hard work of our community.





Our building is 90% complete, built primarily through volunteer labor, and we are blessed to be debt-free with no mortgage. Now we need help finishing the final steps so this space can fully serve students, families, and our community.





Our goal is to open the doors by Sept. 22nd!





The Good Soil School is a Christ-centered micro-school serving the Lead–Deadwood area. We are the only Christian school and only micro-school in the area, providing students with an education rooted in biblical truth, academic excellence, meaningful experiences, and outdoor exploration.





Located just one mile outside of Deadwood in a beautiful rural setting, our students have the incredible opportunity to bike, hike, explore, snowshoe, and sled right out the back door, making God’s creation a natural part of everyday learning.





We believe this place will be a blessing to families for generations to come. Would you prayerfully consider partnering with us through a donation or by sharing our story?





Every gift helps us get closer to opening the doors and creating a place where students can grow in faith, curiosity, resilience, and a love for learning.





Thank you for helping bring The Good Soil School vision to life!



