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The Gift of Recovery

Goal$150,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHelen Hughes

Fundraiser funds will be received by Helen Hughes

The Gift of Recovery

Helping a Teen Find Hope, Healing, and a Bright Future


There are moments in life when a family realizes that they cannot carry a burden alone. This is one of those moments for our family. We are our son's parents, grandparents, and little sister, and we are asking for your help.


Our teen son, grandson, and brother is someone we love more than words can express. Like many families, we never imagined substance abuse would become part of our story. Yet over time, we watched someone we love become trapped by choices that slowly pulled him away from the life we knew he was meant to live. There were days when we wondered if we would lose him. By God's Great Grace, we did not.


Our son is approaching the completion of his current treatment. Returning home too soon, before he has had enough time to build a solid foundation for a different life, would place him back into the same environment and influences that contributed to his struggles. His licensed treatment team has strongly recommended that he transition into a 10 month post care residential program which they believe is critical to giving him the best opportunity for lasting recovery. These professionals who know our son best today have walked beside him through his treatment and believe he has real potential to succeed if he is given the time and support to continue healing.


We emptied a savings account to pay for his current treatment because there was never any question that our son was worth the fight. We would make that same decision again without hesitation. However, we have now reached the limits of what we can do financially. Our insurance does not cover this type of care, and the cost of ten additional months of residential treatment is simply beyond our means.


Asking for help is humbling. We never dreamed of writing a letter like this.


Yet here we are.


We pray this next chapter could change the course of our son's life. Your gift is not simply paying for treatment. It is providing time: time to heal, time to grow, time to discover purpose, and time to build the kind of life every parent hopes their child will someday live. We believe that one day our son can use his experiences to encourage others who find themselves fighting the same battle.


Our family holds tightly to the words of Jesus in Matthew 25:40. "Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for Me."


Whether you are able to give financially, share this page with others, or intercede in prayer for our son and our family, we are deeply grateful. Every act of kindness reminds us that we are not fighting this battle alone.


Thank you for believing that recovery is possible and that no life is beyond hope.


With heartfelt gratitude,


Mom and Dad

Little Sister

Grandparents

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