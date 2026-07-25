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The Founders Movie: A Historical Docudrama

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byShawn Justice

Fundraiser funds will be received by The Founders Group, LLC

The Founders Movie: A Historical Docudrama

The Need

The Founders brings the voices of America’s founders to life through cinematic storytelling and historically authentic interviews drawn from their own writings. By hearing directly from them you’ll see the Revolution not as distant period of time long ago —but as the courageous birth of a nation. There is a hunger and need for this kind of content in civics, homeschool and even public schools. We need to train a new generation! Be a part of history.


The Story

For over two centuries, the American Revolution has been told through textbooks, statues, and secondhand accounts. But what if we could hear directly from the people who lived it, see their convictions, and even their faith in God to carry them through? The Founders is a cinematic historical documentary that brings the architects of American independence back to life through groundbreaking dramatic storytelling. Using historically accurate writings, letters, and speeches, the series recreates intimate interviews with figures like John Adams, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin—allowing them to reflect on the events that shaped a nation.

These are not distant historical figures. They are human beings remembering the most dangerous decisions of their lives. Through cinematic reenactments, large-scale historical environments, and deeply personal interviews, The Founders reveals the Revolution not as a legend…but as a series of uncertain, courageous choices made by imperfect men who believed in the providence of God in what they were doing.


Historical Interviews

Using the latest innovative cinematic technology, the series recreates the Founders speaking in their own words, drawn directly from historical letters, journals, and records. For the first time, audiences can experience the Revolution through conversations with the people who actually shaped it. The entire movie is built from real historical documents and firsthand accounts. The words, motivations, and conflicts portrayed are drawn directly from the writings of the Founders themselves.


Cinematic Historical Drama

Combining documentary interviews with dramatic historical recreations, The Founderspresents the American Revolution with the scale and visual richness of a feature film. This is history told as a living story.


Why Crowdfunding

This project is being funded directly by viewers who believe in the importance of telling the story of America’s founding. Crowdfunding allows this film to remain independent — and faithful to the historical voices it seeks to represent. The American experiment has never been finished. Each generation inherits the responsibility to understand it, preserve it, and improve it. Help us bring this story to life and make it a reality. Although the budget is larger, the initial funding will help develop the script and visuals for the film and eventual series.


More can be found out on our website, www.thefoundersmovie.com.

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