The Church Assembly Ministry in Dallas

We are raising funds to support The Church Assembly in Dallas and its ongoing ministry programs. Donations will help cover worship services, Bible studies, youth and young adult ministries, community outreach, educational materials, facility expenses, and other essential church operating costs.





Our goal is to continue serving individuals and families in the Dallas–Garland community and provide a welcoming place for worship, fellowship, spiritual growth, and community support. Your support would mean so much to us as we work to serve our community.