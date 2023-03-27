The Bumani Soul Empire Family Relocation

Bringing kin home requires deliberate, sustained investment. We refuse to cut corners when ensuring the security, well-being, and peace of mind of our family as they traverse thousands of miles to stand together once more.
Relocation does not conclude when the flights touch down on the runway. Transitioning families from different nations and regions requires a dedicated window of acclimatization, administrative reorganization, and complete stability. We have constructed a clear, structured ninety-day transition plan to guarantee our family can acclimate smoothly without the destabilizing stress of immediate displacement.
During this critical three-month period, our initiative funds:
This ninety-day operational bridge guarantees that our family steps directly into an organized, welcoming structure where everyone is protected, valued, and provided for as one cohesive unit.
To build generational wealth and lasting community power, a family must own the earth beneath its feet. Our initiative establishes a sovereign, permanent home base through the direct acquisition of an expansive estate in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
This exceptional property includes:
Owning our home free and clear establishes an unshakeable launchpad for the future. It ensures that no landlord, shifting economic tide, or gentrification pressure can ever displace our family again.
To transform this magnificent property into a fully functional operational command center and multi-generational haven, we have earmarked dedicated renovation funds for three core spaces within the residence:
Every dollar dedicated to these renovations directly enhances the livability, functional utility, and asset value of our permanent home base.
Our campaign sets a comprehensive fundraising goal of $9,072,500. This capital expenditure is rigorously structured to cover every operational phase, long-term asset purchase, structural renovation, and legal trust reserve needed to anchor our legacy in perpetuity:
|Expenditure CategoryStrategic Purpose & DeliverablesProjected Allocation
|Real Estate Acquisition
|Outright purchase of the 5-bedroom residence and 4 acres of pristine land in Upper Marlboro, MD, securing debt-free ownership.
|$5,500,000
|Comprehensive Property Renovations
|Targeted $10,000 upgrades each to the garage logistics depot, multipurpose finished basement, and central living room sanctuary.
|$30,000
|International & Domestic Travel Logistics
|Commercial airline flights from Ghana, Belize, and Georgia, ground transfers, baggage fees, travel documentation, and safety gear.
|$450,000
|90-Day Transition Lodging & Sustenance
|Fully funded multi-room hotel suites, daily wholesome catering and nutrition, transit passes, and emergency funds for 90 days.
|$850,000
|Long-Term Trust Endowment & Operations
|Property tax escrows, comprehensive insurance reserves, agricultural startup equipment, legal administration, and community outreach seed capital.
|$2,242,500
|Total Initiative Capital Target
|Fully realized capitalization of the Grand Rising Relocation and Unity Initiative.
|$9,072,500
This total capitalization guarantees not only immediate acquisition and travel success, but ensures our trust remains fortified, liquid, and fully capable of maintaining our estate without financial distress.
Our relocation is not an inward-looking escape; it is an active deployment. Once our family is safely gathered, housed, and anchored in Upper Marlboro, the trust turns its collective energy directly outward toward the neighborhoods of Washington, D.C.
We believe that true community leadership is demonstrated through visible presence and tangible resources. From our secure home base, The Bumani Soul Empire Family Trust will roll out focused community initiatives, including:
When you invest in our family, you invest in an institution dedicated to raising the standard of living for all people within our reach.
We invite community partners, visionaries, philanthropists, and everyday working people who believe in the enduring power of family restoration to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with us. Every single contribution brings our loved ones closer to the departure gate, secures the keys to our ancestral homestead, and establishes lasting empowerment for the community.
You can direct your tax-conscious contributions, community sponsorships, and personal donations instantly through our direct financial conduits:
For major philanthropic grants, corporate contributions, property conveyances, or direct organizational partnerships, our leadership council is prepared to provide certified documentation, land parcel specifics, and detailed project timelines upon request.
We are everyday people helping people to become better people. Together, we will complete this journey, bring our loved ones across the waters, establish an unbroken family line, and leave a permanent mark of unity, security, and honor upon Washington, D.C., and the world.
Thank you for your generous partnership, your steadfast belief, and your dedication to our shared future.
Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.
Fundraiser created byCURTIS BEATTY
Fundraiser created byCURTIS BEATTY
Bringing kin home requires deliberate, sustained investment. We refuse to cut corners when ensuring the security, well-being, and peace of mind of our family as they traverse thousands of miles to stand together once more.
Relocation does not conclude when the flights touch down on the runway. Transitioning families from different nations and regions requires a dedicated window of acclimatization, administrative reorganization, and complete stability. We have constructed a clear, structured ninety-day transition plan to guarantee our family can acclimate smoothly without the destabilizing stress of immediate displacement.
During this critical three-month period, our initiative funds:
This ninety-day operational bridge guarantees that our family steps directly into an organized, welcoming structure where everyone is protected, valued, and provided for as one cohesive unit.
To build generational wealth and lasting community power, a family must own the earth beneath its feet. Our initiative establishes a sovereign, permanent home base through the direct acquisition of an expansive estate in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
This exceptional property includes:
Owning our home free and clear establishes an unshakeable launchpad for the future. It ensures that no landlord, shifting economic tide, or gentrification pressure can ever displace our family again.
To transform this magnificent property into a fully functional operational command center and multi-generational haven, we have earmarked dedicated renovation funds for three core spaces within the residence:
Every dollar dedicated to these renovations directly enhances the livability, functional utility, and asset value of our permanent home base.
Our campaign sets a comprehensive fundraising goal of $9,072,500. This capital expenditure is rigorously structured to cover every operational phase, long-term asset purchase, structural renovation, and legal trust reserve needed to anchor our legacy in perpetuity:
|Expenditure CategoryStrategic Purpose & DeliverablesProjected Allocation
|Real Estate Acquisition
|Outright purchase of the 5-bedroom residence and 4 acres of pristine land in Upper Marlboro, MD, securing debt-free ownership.
|$5,500,000
|Comprehensive Property Renovations
|Targeted $10,000 upgrades each to the garage logistics depot, multipurpose finished basement, and central living room sanctuary.
|$30,000
|International & Domestic Travel Logistics
|Commercial airline flights from Ghana, Belize, and Georgia, ground transfers, baggage fees, travel documentation, and safety gear.
|$450,000
|90-Day Transition Lodging & Sustenance
|Fully funded multi-room hotel suites, daily wholesome catering and nutrition, transit passes, and emergency funds for 90 days.
|$850,000
|Long-Term Trust Endowment & Operations
|Property tax escrows, comprehensive insurance reserves, agricultural startup equipment, legal administration, and community outreach seed capital.
|$2,242,500
|Total Initiative Capital Target
|Fully realized capitalization of the Grand Rising Relocation and Unity Initiative.
|$9,072,500
This total capitalization guarantees not only immediate acquisition and travel success, but ensures our trust remains fortified, liquid, and fully capable of maintaining our estate without financial distress.
Our relocation is not an inward-looking escape; it is an active deployment. Once our family is safely gathered, housed, and anchored in Upper Marlboro, the trust turns its collective energy directly outward toward the neighborhoods of Washington, D.C.
We believe that true community leadership is demonstrated through visible presence and tangible resources. From our secure home base, The Bumani Soul Empire Family Trust will roll out focused community initiatives, including:
When you invest in our family, you invest in an institution dedicated to raising the standard of living for all people within our reach.
We invite community partners, visionaries, philanthropists, and everyday working people who believe in the enduring power of family restoration to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with us. Every single contribution brings our loved ones closer to the departure gate, secures the keys to our ancestral homestead, and establishes lasting empowerment for the community.
You can direct your tax-conscious contributions, community sponsorships, and personal donations instantly through our direct financial conduits:
For major philanthropic grants, corporate contributions, property conveyances, or direct organizational partnerships, our leadership council is prepared to provide certified documentation, land parcel specifics, and detailed project timelines upon request.
We are everyday people helping people to become better people. Together, we will complete this journey, bring our loved ones across the waters, establish an unbroken family line, and leave a permanent mark of unity, security, and honor upon Washington, D.C., and the world.
Thank you for your generous partnership, your steadfast belief, and your dedication to our shared future.
Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.
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