The Animal Covenant

We are raising funds to help start an animal shelter dedicated to rescuing, protecting, and caring for animals in need. Every animal deserves a safe place, proper food, medical care, and the opportunity to find a loving forever home.

Funds raised will go toward securing a suitable location, purchasing food and supplies, providing veterinary care, creating safe living spaces, and covering other essential costs needed to get the shelter started.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to opening our doors and giving vulnerable animals the care they deserve. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser can make a huge difference too.



