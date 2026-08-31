The $1.00 Challenge

Well. My situation has officially gotten to this. I lost my job to budget cuts from the current Federal Admin. in May 2025. Since then, I have submitted approximately 47 million job applications—give or take—and apparently every employer has collectively decided, “we’ve pursued other candidates.”





My grandmother and her Christian bookclub keeps telling me, “Keep praying. Keep trying.” Grandma… respectfully, I have prayed and tried. At this point, I’m about to start attaching my résumé to the prayer requests at church.





So here we are.

THE $1 CHALLENGE.

Yes. One dollar.





Not because I think you're rich. Clearly, none of us are doing amazing. But I figured if enough people donate one single dollar, maybe I can finally stop refreshing Indeed like it's going to apologize and offer me a Birkin.

And yes, I said Birkin.





Because after being unemployed since 2025, dealing with rejection emails—or worse, being completely ghosted—I feel like I have suffered enough to deserve luxury. Is a Birkin financially responsible? Absolutely not. Is this currently a financially responsible situation? Look around.

I’m also doing this challenge to help my local Navajo church and the Christian sports league as I grew up playing sports for that league.





But let’s be honest.

Me first. Then the Lord’s house.

God understands. We’ve talked.

So, church givers, generous aunties, cousins with suspiciously good credit, and anyone who has ever said, “I’ll keep you in my prayers”—Perfect. Add $1 to the prayer.





One dollar. That's it.

Let’s see how ridiculous we can make this.

And to everyone who donates: may your blessings multiply, may your gas light stay off, may your paycheck hit early, and may nobody ask you for money immediately after you receive it.





Praise be to the $1 givers. Y’all are doing the Lord’s—and unfortunately, my—work. Amen.







