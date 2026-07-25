THANKSGIVING AND MEDICAL SUPPORT FUNDRAISING

On July 27, 2026, our beloved parents, Chief Coach Samuel Lende and Mrs Esther Mbruvia Zongo, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. This remarkable milestone is a testimony to God’s faithfulness, love, and sustaining grace.





Both of them are senior citizens who have faced serious health challenges for the last 3-5 years. Despite their illnesses and the continued non-payment of their gratuity and pension after many years of faithful government service, God has graciously preserved their lives.





To honour God for His mercy, our family is organizing a special Golden Jubilee Thanksgiving Service.





On August 2nd, 2026, we invite friends, family, and well-wishers to join us for a special Golden Jubilee Thanksgiving Service celebrating 50 years of marriage and God’s faithfulness.





This thanksgiving also provides an opportunity to support their welfare, medical needs, and the continued growth of ECWA Church, Kasuwan Ali, Mangu LGA, Plateau State, where they served as co-founders. We humbly seek to raise ₦1.5 million through this mini fundraising effort.