Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God. Hebrews 13:16

First, thank you for taking the time to read my story. May this message find you in a giving mood. Please excuse if a lot of my story is too sensitive for me to share as I am still dealing with some trauma. I was led here from a post on social media. I have been unemployed since 2024 due to lay-off. During this time household bills have stacked up and become overwhelming. Credit card debt is through the roof. My car needed engine repair. My insurance was canceled during my pregnancy (in 2024) and hospital bills are still being sent. I am grateful for so much as well. A struggle it is, but I know one day this pain will be a distant memory. Until then, you will find me thanking God in the hallway.