Thank you Fr. Jimmy for your 30 years of service!

Father Jimmy D. Drennan recently celebrated his 30th Anniversary as a priest, always faithfully serving God's people with love, compassion, and humor.





Sunday, September 20th at the Noon Mass, St.Margaret Mary Parish will mark this milestone. Following Mass, all are invited to a reception at the Parish Hall.





Let us show Father Jimmy our sincere gratitude for all he has done - and do so in a real and tangible way. Father Jimmy still drives his Silverado truck with over 220,000 miles on it . Let us gift him a new truck as a token of our appreciation for his service to God and His people.





The Archdiocese doesn't permit church funds to be used for gifts to priests nor allow parish staff to solicit funds for such. In respect of this guidance, “Friends of Father Jimmy” has been formed by lay friends. As such donations are not going to a church or registered charitable organization, but to a friend and are thus, not tax-deductible ; but are "gifts" in the truest sense.



