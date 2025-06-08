Send Izzy & Lexi to Rome

Goal:
USD $4,200
Raised:
USD $2,190
Campaign funds will be received by Kelly Hass
Izzy and Lexi have an amazing opportunity to spend a week in Rome, Italy with a group of teens from our church community. They will be visiting beautiful churches, historical sites, and learning more about the roots of our faith in a life changing way. Please consider being a part of helping them fund this journey!
What an exciting opportunity for the both of you!
They are going to have an amazing time!
This sounds like an amazing opportunity for you two! We're happy to be able to support through prayers and a donation! We can't wait to hear all about it!
