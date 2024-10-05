Supplies for Helene Victims in North Carolina

I have been in contact with several people doing search and rescue in North Carolina and have an old college friend who lives in Hendersonville, one of the hardest hit areas, just south of Ashville, NC. I have been told that they are running out of supplies and are having to drive a long way to restock before going back in to help people.

A group of friends and myself are going to start driving supplies from Texas and Louisiana to help out. I have talked with a supply house in Houston that supplies equipment and supplies for the oil and gas industry and they have agreed to sell us generators, water pumps, pallets of water, pretty much whatever we need at a discounted price.

Any amount you would like to donate would help. We will be giving every penny to the victims. We will provide receipts and post photographs and videos of where the supplies are going. Please share on your social media accounts.

