Supplies for Helene Victims in North Carolina

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $2,850

Campaign created by Cordell Coleman

I have been in contact with several people doing search and rescue in North Carolina and have an old college friend who lives in Hendersonville, one of the hardest hit areas, just south of Ashville, NC.  I have been told that they are running out of supplies and are having to drive a long way to restock before going back in to help people. 

A group of friends and myself are going to start driving supplies from Texas and Louisiana to help out.  I have talked with a supply house in Houston that supplies equipment and supplies for the oil and gas industry and they have agreed to sell us generators, water pumps, pallets of water, pretty much whatever we need at a discounted price. 

Any amount you would like to donate would help.  We will be giving every penny to the victims. We will provide receipts and post photographs and videos of where the supplies are going. Please share on your social media accounts.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Praying for you all.

Angie Farmer
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Get it boyz!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Awesome service … wish I could do more!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
6 months ago

God bless. I ask the Beings of the Highest Vibrations help those in need.

Christian Tucker
$ 250.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Godspeed! Thank you for this effort. Praying for NC and for a successful mission.

Patsy Gonzalez
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

God bless y’all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Serve your neighbors in need.

Susan Schexnayder
$ 250.00 USD
6 months ago

Americans helping their fellow Americans!!! Sending love, light, and lots of prayers for strength.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
6 months ago

Prayers and blessings for success to all involved in this humanitarian effort. Thank you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
6 months ago

